Censure of Fusen Pharma (1652) and 5 directors

SEHK, 4-Jan-2023

The firm was listed in mid-2018 after raising HK$397m. It spent most of 2019 siphoning off RMB258m in unapproved "advances" to a company half-owned by Cao Changcheng, the founder, Chairman and controlling shareholder of Fusen Pharma. The funds were (apparently) repaid by Christmas Day that year.

