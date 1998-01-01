In this article

Sanction of Agritrade Resources (ex-1131) and 5 directors | Related announcement

SEHK, 16-Jan-2023

Mr Ashok Kumar Sahoo basically helped himself to a 15% stake in the group's Indian power plant and without telling the other directors or obtaining shareholders' approval. 3 of the directors are sanctioned for failing to co-operate with the investigation.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top