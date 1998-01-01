In this article
Sanction of Agritrade Resources (ex-1131) and 5 directors | Related announcement
SEHK, 16-Jan-2023
Mr Ashok Kumar Sahoo basically helped himself to a 15% stake in the group's Indian power plant and without telling the other directors or obtaining shareholders' approval. 3 of the directors are sanctioned for failing to co-operate with the investigation.
Organisations
- Agritrade Resources Limited 鴻寶資源有限公司
- Berrio Global Limited
- Berrio Mauritius Global Limited
- Entwickeln India Energy Private Limited
- SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Ltd.
People
- Cheng, Yu (1972) 程煜
- Lim, Lulu Beng Kim 林露露
- Ng, Say Pek 黃世弼
- Ng, Xinwei 黃信崴
- Sahoo, Ashok Kumar (1977)
- Sahu, Nisha
