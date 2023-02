In this article

AXA China Region again allegedly conned into paying commissions

ICAC, 1-Feb-2023

Yuki Fan Ting Yan is charged with defrauding AXA of HK$1.9m in commissions and bonuses. As long as the industry offers large up-front rewards built into product prices, it will keep the ICAC busy at taxpayers' expense. Insurers should pay the ICAC a commission too.

Organisations

People

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top