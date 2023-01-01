In this article
Tai United (0718): remember that Jinzhou shopping mall we bought from Dai Yongge?
Company announcement, 13-Feb-2023
Well it turns out that it came with a hidden CNY1.7bn bank guarantee in favour of a third party, and now the loan is in default and we're being sued for it. Mr Dai is is the controlling shareholder and former Chairman & CEO of China Dili (1387)
Organisations
- China Dili Group 中國地利集團
- Guangzhou Rongzhi Public Facilities Investment Co., Ltd. 廣州融智公共設施投資有限公司
- Jinzhou Jiachi Public Facilities Management Co., Ltd. 錦州嘉馳公共設施管理有限公司
- LONGAIN PARK LIMITED 錦凌有限公司
- Tai United Holdings Limited 太和控股有限公司
People
