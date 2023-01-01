In this article

Tai United (0718): remember that Jinzhou shopping mall we bought from Dai Yongge?

Company announcement, 13-Feb-2023

Well it turns out that it came with a hidden CNY1.7bn bank guarantee in favour of a third party, and now the loan is in default and we're being sued for it. Mr Dai is is the controlling shareholder and former Chairman & CEO of China Dili (1387)

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top