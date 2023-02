In this article

China Renaissance (1911): our Chairman/CEO Bao Fan is missing

Company announcement, 16-Feb-2023

CR fails to state how long they have been unable to contact him. Days? Weeks? Months? It matters. Maybe he's just gone camping without his phone, as one does. Or more likely, he's under arrest.

