In this article

Sanction of Hygieia (1650) and 3 directors
SEHK, 28-Feb-2023
Concerning undisclosed diversion of IPO proceeds into an investment and various questionable service agreements. This involves fees paid to some of the same firms as a similar sanction of Raffles Interior (1376) in Dec-2022, including Leo Asset Management Ltd, Share News Media Ltd and Easy Global Profits Ltd. Both listings involved Singapore-based companies. In both cases, IPO funds were invested in a company "engaged in the trading of antique jewellery". In Hygieia's case this is named as Luck Rise Dragon Ltd. Leo is owned by Roma (8072).
Organisations
- AMC Wanhai Securities Limited 萬海證券有限公司
- EASY GLOBAL PROFITS LIMITED 飛揚策略有限公司
- Hygieia Group Limited (KY)
- Leo Asset Management Limited 麗奧資產管理有限公司
- Luck Rise Dragon Limited
- Raffles Interior Limited
- Roma (meta) Group Limited (KY) 羅馬(元宇宙)集團有限公司
- Share News Media Limited 新新媒體集團有限公司
- Stock Momentum Indexes Limited 股票動力指數有限公司
People
