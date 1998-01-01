In this article

Sanction of Hygieia (1650) and 3 directors

SEHK, 28-Feb-2023

Concerning undisclosed diversion of IPO proceeds into an investment and various questionable service agreements. This involves fees paid to some of the same firms as a similar sanction of Raffles Interior (1376) in Dec-2022, including Leo Asset Management Ltd, Share News Media Ltd and Easy Global Profits Ltd. Both listings involved Singapore-based companies. In both cases, IPO funds were invested in a company "engaged in the trading of antique jewellery". In Hygieia's case this is named as Luck Rise Dragon Ltd. Leo is owned by Roma (8072).

Organisations

People

