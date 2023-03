In this article

China Taiping Life Insurance agent and wife charged with over HK$490k commissions fraud

ICAC, 28-Feb-2023

Mr Yau Siu Kei allegedly sold a life insurance policy to his wife and they exaggerated her monthly income from $47k to $100k, earning him a commission of $490k, another indication of just how inefficiently-priced these products are,

