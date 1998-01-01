In this article

Ex-director of subsidiary of China Railway Construction (1186) charged over HK$75.3m L/C fraud

ICAC, 23-Feb-2023

Zheng Zhong was arrested on his arrival in HK. 2 of his alleged co-conspirators were earlier tried, convicted and jailed.

