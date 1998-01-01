In this article
Ex-director of subsidiary of China Railway Construction (1186) charged over HK$75.3m L/C fraud
ICAC, 23-Feb-2023
Zheng Zhong was arrested on his arrival in HK. 2 of his alleged co-conspirators were earlier tried, convicted and jailed.
Organisations
- CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION (HK) LIMITED 中國鐵建(香港)有限公司
- China Railway Construction Corporation Limited 中國鐵建股份有限公司
- CHINA RAILWAY INTERNATIONAL TRADING (HK) LIMITED 中鐵國際貿易(香港)有限公司
- DBS BANK LTD.
- TOP FAMOUS CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING LIMITED 成達建築工程有限公司
People
