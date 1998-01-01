In this article

Another ex-AXA insurance agent charged with alleged HK$1.5m commissions fraud

ICAC, 20-Apr-2023

We infer an incentive to invent clients, pay the first premium on their behalf, and claim the commission. The "policies eventually lapsed after subsequent premiums were not paid". Are buyers in general aware that all of their initial premiums are soaked up by commissions?

