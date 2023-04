In this article

Censure of Tianjin Real Estate Co Ltd

SEHK, 20-Apr-2023

For failing to properly respond to queries about its onshore bond defaults. The firm had a HK-listed 3-year bond which it subsequently failed to redeem at maturity on 29-Sep-2020.

