In this article
Barristers Disciplinary Tribunal censures Tanya Chan, orders HK$140k costs
Barristers Disciplinary Tribunal, 31-Mar-2023
This was based on agreed facts after the Bar Council amended its complaint to remove the allegation that Ms Chan's behaviour on 27-28-Sep-2014 (at the start of the Umbrella Movement) was "prejudicial to the administration of justice". The reduced admitted complaint was that her conduct "may bring the profession of barristers into disrepute." This was a follow-on action to her earlier conviction for inciting, and inciting others to incite, public nuisance, for which she received a suspended sentence, partly on medical grounds.
Organisations
People
- Chan, Tanya Suk Chong 陳淑莊
- D'almada Remedios Ng, Lisa Wei Min 吳維敏
- Leung, Raymond Wai Man (SC) 梁偉文
- Pang, Robert Yiu Hung 彭耀鴻
- Sit, Eva Yat Wah 薛日華
- Yim, Keith Siu Chung 嚴少忠
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy