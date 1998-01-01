In this article

Barristers Disciplinary Tribunal censures Tanya Chan, orders HK$140k costs

Barristers Disciplinary Tribunal, 31-Mar-2023

This was based on agreed facts after the Bar Council amended its complaint to remove the allegation that Ms Chan's behaviour on 27-28-Sep-2014 (at the start of the Umbrella Movement) was "prejudicial to the administration of justice". The reduced admitted complaint was that her conduct "may bring the profession of barristers into disrepute." This was a follow-on action to her earlier conviction for inciting, and inciting others to incite, public nuisance, for which she received a suspended sentence, partly on medical grounds.

