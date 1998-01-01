In this article

Court orders confiscation of HK$63m crime proceeds from convicted warrants trader Mr Ha But Yee | Judgment

ICAC, 11-May-2023

In a cash-or-time offer, Mr Ha can either pay HK$63m or do 10 more years in jail. The judgment makes clear that he has this amount in realisable assets, less than the HK$125.7m proceeds of crime. The ICAC is wrong on one point: Ma Sin Chi wasn't a director of Deutsche Bank AG (the top-level German company), he was an SFC-licensed Responsible Officer of a HK subsidiary, Deutsche Securities Asia Ltd.

