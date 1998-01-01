In this article

Duo charged with money laundering for allegedly conspiring with dummy insurance agent to handle HK$270k commissions

ICAC, 19-May-2023

Another alleged "handling agent" scam. It seems that life insurers will pay out extra commissions if their agent can name a third party handling agent who introduced the business, rather than just diverting part of the commission from the primary agent to the handling agent. This is an obvious incentive to create dummy handling agents.

