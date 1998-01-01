In this article

Disciplinary action against 4 ex-directors of Arta TechFin (0279)

SEHK, 4-May-2023

The money-lending business via Hansom Finance Ltd was "seriously mismanaged" with loans of HK$2.28bn in 9 months from Jul-2017 to Apr-2018, of which 93% were disbursed to third-party nominees (sometimes, the same nominee) and $1.9bn went sour. We wonder why the police are not involved.

