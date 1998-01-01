In this article

China Smarter Energy (1004) tries to explain why it only got HK$1.2m for assets which others valued around 100x higher

Company announcement, 14-Apr-2023

CSE valued its 1.71% stake of Seekers Partners Ltd at 31-Dec-2021 at HK$0.04 per share or $1.126m, but on the same date, Shandong Hi-Speed (0412) valued its 2.91% stake at $4.396 per share ($211m), after a 25% discount for lack of marketability, and Touyun Biotech (1332) valued its 0.55% stake at $27m ($2.96 per share). CSE says it couldn't attract buyers because all 3 investees refused to provide financial data - to which SHS and Touyun apparently had access. Similar gross disparities apply to the stake in FreeOpt Holdings Ltd. In the end, CSE sold all 3 to Mr Au Yeung Kai Chor in order to finalise their overdue audited accounts and resume trading.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top