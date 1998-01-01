In this article

HKSAR v Bao Choy Yuk Ling

HK Court of Final Appeal, 5-Jun-2023

Great news that the CFA has unanimously quashed the conviction of journalist Bao Choy, who looked up vehicle owner information when investigating triad involvement in the Yuen Long attacks. But sad that the courts below interpreted the law in such a draconian way. The ruling is a pushback against Govt prosecution of the media. It has important implications for journalistic use of other public registers, including the Companies Registry and Land Registry.

Organisations

People

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top