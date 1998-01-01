In this article
HK Court of Final Appeal, 5-Jun-2023
Great news that the CFA has unanimously quashed the conviction of journalist Bao Choy, who looked up vehicle owner information when investigating triad involvement in the Yuen Long attacks. But sad that the courts below interpreted the law in such a draconian way. The ruling is a pushback against Govt prosecution of the media. It has important implications for journalistic use of other public registers, including the Companies Registry and Land Registry.
