In this article

Sanction of Jilin Changlong (8049) and 9 directors
SEHK, 13-Jun-2023
For undisclosed and unapproved subscriptions of 62 "wealth management products" from mainland banks between 2018 and 2020, following an earlier breach for which the Exchange had only issued a private "warning letter".
Organisations
People
- Gao, Qi Pin 高其品
- Gao, Yong Cai 高永才
- Tian, Jie (1971) 田傑
- Wu, Guo Wen 吳國文
- Xu, Xiang Fu 徐向夫
- Zhang, Hong (1955) 張弘
- Zhang, Xiaoguang (1964) 張曉光
- Zhang, Yi (Changlong Bio-pharmacy) 張翼
- Zhao, Bao Gang 趙寶剛
