In this article

Blue River (0498) buys 410m shares (6.7%) of Oshidori (0622) | CCASS changes

Company announcement, 21-Jun-2023

The two listed companies share 3 directors, 2 of whom are INEDs of both. Update: the Webb-site CCASS analysis system shows the stock moving from custody of Kingston Securities Ltd to Oshidori Securities Ltd on the settlement date.

