In this article

Blue River (0498) buys 410m shares (6.7%) of Oshidori (0622) | CCASS changes
Company announcement, 21-Jun-2023
The two listed companies share 3 directors, 2 of whom are INEDs of both. Update: the Webb-site CCASS analysis system shows the stock moving from custody of Kingston Securities Ltd to Oshidori Securities Ltd on the settlement date.
Organisations
- Blue River Holdings Limited 藍河控股有限公司
- Blue River Treasury Group Limited
- KINGSTON SECURITIES LIMITED 金利豐證券有限公司
- Nation Cheer Investment Limited (MH)
- Oshidori International Holdings Limited
- Oshidori Securities Limited 威華達證券有限公司
