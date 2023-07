In this article

Censure/criticism of Optima Automobile (8418) and 3 directors

SEHK, 27-Jun-2023

For an IPO prospectus which failed to disclose a material adverse change before the offer, and for paying a huge "bonus" to underwriter Aristo Securities and a fee to "consultant" Mr Chong Soo Hoon, resulting in listing expenses equal to 76% of the IPO proceeds.

