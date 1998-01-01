In this article
Criticism of Chan Cheuk Yin, NED and Vice Chairman of Agile Group (3383)
SEHK, 20-Jun-2023
For breaching his non-compete undertaking by financing his son's property development business. The announcement fails to name the son or his firm, but we can tell you: he is Michael Chan Sze Ming and his firm is JY Grandmark (2231) which was listed in HK on 5-Dec-2019.
Organisations
People
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy