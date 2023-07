In this article

CIL Holdings Ltd (ex-479) v SEHK

HK Court of First Instance, 19-Jun-2023

Justice Coleman opens with a cricket metaphor. We would add that the Applicant is out for a duck. The application for judicial review of the Exchange's delisting decision is dismissed. The company did not show up, and the grounds are meritless.

Organisations

People

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top