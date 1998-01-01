In this article
Sanction of Lisi (0526) but not any of its directors
SEHK, 19-Jul-2023
Somehow the company managed to repeatedly break the listing rules all by itself. The Exchange sent 3 earlier private warning letters from 2014-2016, so we wonder how often they keep the dirt private rather than make the market look even worse (which it is). The Exchange is for-profit, after all.
Organisations
Topics
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy