Crocodile (0122) minority shareholders veto HK$22m farmland purchase from controlling family

Company announcement, 27-Jul-2023

Well done! A far better use of spare cash would be to buy back shares, which trade around an 85% discount to net asset value of $1.07 per share. The deal came just months after a deep discount rights issue raised $42m.

