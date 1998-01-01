In this article
China insurance boss jailed for life in corruption crackdown | Hall of Shame
BBC, 14-Sep-2023
Putting the Life in China Life. At least its not China Death, if he behaves himself for 2 years. He thereby enters the Webb-site Hall of Shame for jailed directors of HK-listed companies.
Organisations
- Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. 交通銀行股份有限公司
- CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 中國人壽保險股份有限公司
- CHINA TAIPING INSURANCE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 中國太平保險控股有限公司
People
