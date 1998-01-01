In this article

China insurance boss jailed for life in corruption crackdown | Hall of Shame

BBC, 14-Sep-2023

Putting the Life in China Life. At least its not China Death, if he behaves himself for 2 years. He thereby enters the Webb-site Hall of Shame for jailed directors of HK-listed companies.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top