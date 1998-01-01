In this article

Ex-HKUST supplier jailed for 28 months over concealing conflict of interest in HK$3.2m procurement

ICAC, 11-Oct-2023

His alleged co-conspirator, ex-Adjunct Associate Professor Yeung Lam Lung, has left HK and according to Webb-site Who's Who, he's running a UK company called Glory Morning Ltd. There's a HK warrant out for his arrest, but of course, the UK has suspended its extradition treaty with HK following the promulgation of the National Security Law in HK.

