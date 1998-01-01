In this article
Ex-HKUST supplier jailed for 28 months over concealing conflict of interest in HK$3.2m procurement
ICAC, 11-Oct-2023
His alleged co-conspirator, ex-Adjunct Associate Professor Yeung Lam Lung, has left HK and according to Webb-site Who's Who, he's running a UK company called Glory Morning Ltd. There's a HK warrant out for his arrest, but of course, the UK has suspended its extradition treaty with HK following the promulgation of the National Security Law in HK.
Organisations
- CHUN FO (ASIA) PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LIMITED 駿科（亞洲）製藥有限公司
- GLORY MORNING LIMITED
- HONG KONG UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (THE) 香港科技大學
- PIT CONSULTATION (UK) LIMITED
- PIT LIMITED 高準檢驗及檢測有限公司
People
Topics
