In this article

China e-Wallet (0802): 2 of our INEDs have resigned

Company announcement, 18-Oct-2023

That's less than 3 hours after the company announced that its HK office was visited by "a regulatory authority". When the going gets tough, the INEDs get going. Mr Kwan King Wah "would like to focus on his own business pursuit" while Ms Lo Suet Lai "would like to devote more time to her own profession and business". They had served since 2012 and 2016 respectively, before the stock appeared in our 2017 Enigma Network.

