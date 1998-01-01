In this article
HK Court of First Instance, 17-Oct-2023
The parties are obviously Bartlit Beck LLP and Kazuo Okada. The law firm seeks enforcement of an arbitration award, upheld in the US Court of Appeals (on a named basis) for its fees after representing Universal Entertainment Corp in its dispute with Wynn Resorts. Mr Okada seeks an extension of time to set aside the HK enforcement order. His application is dismissed.
Organisations
- Bartlit Beck LLP
- Okada Fine Art Limited 岡田藝琳有限公司
- Okada Holdings Limited 岡田控股有限公司
- Universal Entertainment Corporation
- Wynn Resorts, Limited
People
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy