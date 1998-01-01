In this article

BB v KO

HK Court of First Instance, 17-Oct-2023

The parties are obviously Bartlit Beck LLP and Kazuo Okada. The law firm seeks enforcement of an arbitration award, upheld in the US Court of Appeals (on a named basis) for its fees after representing Universal Entertainment Corp in its dispute with Wynn Resorts. Mr Okada seeks an extension of time to set aside the HK enforcement order. His application is dismissed.

