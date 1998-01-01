In this article
HK Court of First Instance, 20-Oct-2023
This is Bartlit Beck LLP v Kazuo Okada. The law firm, pursuing its fees from a US arbitration award, obtains an order for receivers to be appointed over Mr Okada's shares in Okada Fine Art Ltd (HK), which owns artworks in the Okada Museum of Art in Hakone, Japan. The artwork was purportedly valued at HK$2.7bn in 2014.
Organisations
- Bartlit Beck LLP
- Okada Fine Art Limited 岡田藝琳有限公司
- Okada Holdings Limited 岡田控股有限公司
- Universal Entertainment Corporation
- Wynn Resorts, Limited
People
