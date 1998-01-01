In this article

BB v KO

HK Court of First Instance, 20-Oct-2023

This is Bartlit Beck LLP v Kazuo Okada. The law firm, pursuing its fees from a US arbitration award, obtains an order for receivers to be appointed over Mr Okada's shares in Okada Fine Art Ltd (HK), which owns artworks in the Okada Museum of Art in Hakone, Japan. The artwork was purportedly valued at HK$2.7bn in 2014.

