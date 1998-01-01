In this article

Restriction Notice on China Prospect Securities Ltd

HK Gazette, 6-Oct-2023

This broker owned by SEEC Media (0205), a member of our 2017 Enigma Network. SEEC announced on 31-May-2023 that the broker was ceasing operations, but it appears to have done so in an unconventional way. Both of the broker's now ex-directors are outside HK and not responding. The only Executive Director of the broker, who is unnamed, must be Mr Wong Kwai Chiu, who resigned on 31-Dec-2022.







