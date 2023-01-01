In this article

Sanction of Mr Huang Sheng Lan, ex-NED of China Fortune Inv (ex-8116)

SEHK, 9-Nov-2023

For failing to complete the 20 hours of director-training that was required after a previous sanction. He was once Deputy Governor of China Everbright Bank. He was an INED of China Ecotourism (1371) until last month when he resigned "to pursue his personal retirement plan".

