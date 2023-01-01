In this article
Sanction of Mr Huang Sheng Lan, ex-NED of China Fortune Inv (ex-8116)
SEHK, 9-Nov-2023
For failing to complete the 20 hours of director-training that was required after a previous sanction. He was once Deputy Governor of China Everbright Bank. He was an INED of China Ecotourism (1371) until last month when he resigned "to pursue his personal retirement plan".
- China Ecotourism Group Limited 中國生態旅遊集團有限公司
- CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LIMITED 中國幸福投資(控股)有限公司
