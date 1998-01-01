In this article
Businesswoman absconded for 7 years gets 11 months' jail for offering bribe to a vice president of HSBC
ICAC, 13-Nov-2023
One country, two systems. Her co-accused, Pan Shancheng, is presumably still a fugitive.
Organisations
- HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED (THE)
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
- Tianhe International Commerce (China) Holdings Limited 天和國際商業(中國)控股有限公司
People
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy