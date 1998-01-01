News, analysis and opinions since 1998

In this article

Businesswoman absconded for 7 years gets 11 months' jail for offering bribe to a vice president of HSBC

ICAC, 13-Nov-2023

One country, two systems. Her co-accused, Pan Shancheng, is presumably still a fugitive.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top