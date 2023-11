In this article

AFRC fully supports the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election

Accounting & Financial Reporting Council, 25-Nov-2023

Comment: it's sad to see HK's accounting regulator being abused in this way. The DC election is way beyond their statutory functions and has nothing to do with accounting regulation. Chairman Kelvin Wong should know better.

Organisations

People

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top