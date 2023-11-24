In this article

MPFA urges MPF industry to vote in the District Council Election | Statutory functions

MPF Schemes Authority, 24-Nov-2023

Comment: disappointing that the MPFA is being abused in this way. Its statutory functions are defined by law. Regulating retirement schemes has nothing to do with promoting elections. It is perhaps a sign of desperation that the Government is leaning on statutory bodies to do this, but the MPFA board should know better.

Organisations

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top