In this article
MPFA urges MPF industry to vote in the District Council Election | Statutory functions
MPF Schemes Authority, 24-Nov-2023
Comment: disappointing that the MPFA is being abused in this way. Its statutory functions are defined by law. Regulating retirement schemes has nothing to do with promoting elections. It is perhaps a sign of desperation that the Government is leaning on statutory bodies to do this, but the MPFA board should know better.
Organisations
Topics
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy