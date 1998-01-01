In this article

Janco (8035) trio charged as ICAC probe reveals HK$820k payment fraud

ICAC, 14-Dec-2023

We note that the ex-"group senior advisor" of Janco, David Leung Tze Hang, was a director of 4 listed companies from 1993 to 2002, including as Chairman of freight-forwarder AWT World Transport (later known as 401 Holdings Ltd) which was delisted in 2005. He was declared bankrupt on 27-Jul-2004. This kind of senior advice is priceless.

