SFC bans Amy Chow Bik Sum for life

Issue date: 2023-12-13 16:25:10

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has banned Ms Amy Chow Bik Sum, a former assistant customer service manager of OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited (OCBC), from re-entering the industry for life following her conviction of bribery offence (Notes 1 & 2).

The Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Court found that on 15 July 2021, Chow, who handled residential mortgage applications at OCBC, offered an employee of OCBC Wing Hang Credit Limited (OCBC Credit) a rebate of referral fees from an external party as a reward for referring OCBC Credit’s clients to that party, who would in turn arrange mortgage refinancing from other banks or financial institutions (Note 3).

The SFC considers that Chow is not a fit and proper person to be licensed or registered to carry on regulated activities as a result of her criminal conviction.

The case was referred to the SFC by the HKMA.

Notes:

Chow was a relevant individual engaged by OCBC to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance between 19 October 2017 and 18 July 2021. Chow is currently not registered with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) or licensed by the SFC. On 19 April 2023, Chow was convicted by the Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to one count of offering an advantage to an agent contrary to sections 9(2) and 12(1) of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance. She was sentenced to four weeks’ imprisonment on 5 May 2023. OCBC Credit is a subsidiary of OCBC engaging in the business of money lending.

