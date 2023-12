In this article

Ex-Chairman of Natural Dairy (NZ) (ex-0462) and 2 others jailed after 2nd retrial | Hall of Shame

ICAC, 5-Dec-2023

Jack Chen Keen is thereby inducted into the Webb-site Hall of Shame for jailed ex-directors of HK-listed companies.

