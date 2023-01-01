In this article
Sanction of Sun Cheong Creative Development (ex-1781) and 8 ex-directors
SEHK, 21-Nov-2023
Basically for absolute chaos within 15 months of its listing and blaming COVID for delays in its financial results when in reality the factories had been sealed off by a mainland court and the PRC staff had seized the accounting records for failure to pay wages.
Organisations
People
- Chan, Bill Sai On 陳世安
- Chan, Ivan Kam Hon 陳錦漢
- Ng, Chun Chung (1982) 吳振中
- Ng, Sylvia Siu Kuen 吳笑娟
- Sze, Ray Chun Wai 施俊威
- Tong, Billy Bak Nam 湯栢楠
- Tong, Ying Chiu 湯應潮
- Un, Ga Wei 阮嘉瑋
