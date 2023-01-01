In this article

Sanction of Sun Cheong Creative Development (ex-1781) and 8 ex-directors

SEHK, 21-Nov-2023

Basically for absolute chaos within 15 months of its listing and blaming COVID for delays in its financial results when in reality the factories had been sealed off by a mainland court and the PRC staff had seized the accounting records for failure to pay wages.

