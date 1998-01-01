In this article
Ex-StanChart bank manager duo admit defrauding investors of JPY400m
ICAC, 21-Dec-2023
We note that co-defendant Catherine Kum Kit Ching, who earlier pleaded not guilty, is also a director of a UK company, African Development Funding Group Ltd, since 2020.
Organisations
People
- Chan, Tak Ching (1987) 陳德政
- Kum, Catherine Kit Ching 甘潔貞
- Law, Man Fai (1974) 羅文輝
- Leung, Ho Yin (1986) 梁浩賢
- Woo, Man Ho 胡文浩
