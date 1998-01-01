In this article
Planetree (0613) buys back 5.32% of Planetree Securities Ltd for HK$50m
Company announcement, 21-Dec-2023
The vendor, Polymate Investments Ltd, is now owned by Kenneth Chan Chak Kai. However, when the stake was issued for $50m in June 2022, Polymate was owned by CST (0985), so Mr Chan must have acquired it since then. The stake was 8.482% when issued, but has since been diluted to 5.32%. CST was privatised on 5-Dec-2023.
Organisations
- CST Group Limited 中譽集團有限公司
- Planetree Financial Group Limited 梧桐金融集團有限公司
- Planetree International Development Limited 梧桐國際發展有限公司
- Planetree Securities Limited 梧桐證券有限公司
- Polymate Investments Limited
People
