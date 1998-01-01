In this article

Planetree (0613) buys back 5.32% of Planetree Securities Ltd for HK$50m

Company announcement, 21-Dec-2023

The vendor, Polymate Investments Ltd, is now owned by Kenneth Chan Chak Kai. However, when the stake was issued for $50m in June 2022, Polymate was owned by CST (0985), so Mr Chan must have acquired it since then. The stake was 8.482% when issued, but has since been diluted to 5.32%. CST was privatised on 5-Dec-2023.

