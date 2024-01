In this article

Ex-Dah Chong Hong salesman charged with fraud of goods worth HK$12m

ICAC, 23-Jan-2024

We note that DCH is a 100% subsidiary of CITIC (0267). Mr Mak Ka Wing is alleged to have placed fictitious orders for groceries and then sold them privately.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top