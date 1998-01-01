In this article

HKSAR v Chow Hang Tung

HK Court of Final Appeal, 25-Jan-2024

Ms Chow's conviction for inciting others to take part in an unauthorised assembly on the 32nd anniversary of what the court calls the "4 June Incident" is reinstated. In essence, as nobody applied for (and succeeded) in a judicial review of the decision of the Appeal Board on Public Meetings and Processions to block the vigil for those who died in and around Tiananmen Square, it was not open to the defendant to subsequently argue that the Police failed to find a safe way to allow the it under COVID regulations.

