Suspected core syndicate member charged in ramp-and dump case

Issue date: 2024-01-29 19:22:06

A suspected core member of a sophisticated ramp-and-dump syndicate, Mr Lau Ka Wing, was charged at the Eastern Magistracy today following an extensive investigation by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). Two other suspected members of the syndicate were charged previously in connection with the case (Note 1).

Lau was charged with the offence of conspiracy to employ a scheme with intent to defraud or deceive in transactions involving securities contrary to section 300 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and section 159A and 159C of the Crimes Ordinance.

The case was adjourned to 8 April 2024. The Court granted bail to Lau on these conditions: (i) cash bail $400,000; (ii) not to leave Hong Kong; (iii) surrender all travel documents and (iv) report to police station on a regular basis.

No further comment will be made as legal proceedings have commenced.

