In this article

Official Receiver vs David Yen Ching Wai & Stephen Liu Yiu Keung

HK Court of First Instance, 3-Feb-2024

The pair, of Ernst & Young Transactions Ltd, are disqualified as directors and liquidators for 7 years for their misconduct and ordered to pay costs of HK$2.1m. Justice Linda Chan overrides the Official Receiver's recommendation of 6 years.

