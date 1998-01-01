In this article
Official Receiver vs David Yen Ching Wai & Stephen Liu Yiu Keung
HK Court of First Instance, 3-Feb-2024
The pair, of Ernst & Young Transactions Ltd, are disqualified as directors and liquidators for 7 years for their misconduct and ordered to pay costs of HK$2.1m. Justice Linda Chan overrides the Official Receiver's recommendation of 6 years.
Organisations
- ERNST & YOUNG TRANSACTIONS LIMITED 安永企業財務服務有限公司
- LUEN TAT WATCH BAND MANUFACTURER LIMITED 聯達金屬錶帶廠有限公司
People
- Chan, Linda Ching Fan 陳靜芬
- Lee, Richard Shu Hang
- Lee, Sai Nam
- Li, Ken Shu Chung
- Li, Seline Sin Man
- Liu, Stephen Yiu Keung 廖耀強
- Yen, David Ching Wai 閻正為
