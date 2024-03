In this article

AFRC fines Steven Chan Kwok Keung and his firm Sino Corp CPA Ltd HK$50k each

Accounting & Financial Reporting Council, 12-Mar-2024

For failures in the Accountant's Report of an unnamed law firm, in which the Law Society intervened.

