3 ex-AXA insurance agents jailed for 12-35 months for HK$2.7m fraud and money-laundering

ICAC, 25-Mar-2024

Another case involving commission payments to a fictional downline insurance agent, who then kicked the payments back up the line, in the pyramid-selling scheme that is the HK life insurance industry.

