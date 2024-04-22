SFC statement on New Sparkle Roll (0970) announcement

NSR says it received a confidential document "suspectedly leaked out by a serving individual" of the SFC. The SFC says that "a particular individual" is no longer employed by the SFC. The company has obtained a Bermudan court order for appointment of provisional liquidators.

SFC’s statement on New Sparkle Roll International’s announcement

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is issuing this statement in the light of an announcement by New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited.

The SFC can confirm that there are ongoing investigations into the allegations set out in the announcement made by the company today. The SFC takes this matter very seriously and in connection with these investigations, a particular individual is no longer employed by the SFC.

As investigations are ongoing, the SFC is not in a position to provide further details as this may prejudice the outcome of those investigations.

