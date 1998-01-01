In this article
Planetree (0613): breach of Listing Rules: undisclosed loans to South Shore (ex-0577) and Charles Chan Kwok Keung
Company announcement, 24-Apr-2024
Mr Chan paid interest at 18% p.a. quarterly (19.25% APR) for the loans totalling HK$26m granted to him in June 2021.
Organisations
- Planetree Finance Limited
- Planetree International Development Limited 梧桐國際發展有限公司
- South Shore Holdings Limited 南岸集團有限公司
People
