In this article

Sanction of China Ecotourism (1371) and 7 directors

SEHK, 25-Apr-2024

13 bad loans to 9 borrowers led to impairment of HK$473m, and a HK$35m purported investment in a blockchain startup was also fully impaired after the owner disappeared. Some of that money found it way into the bank account of Sha Tao, the husband of Donna Chan Tan Na, ex-Chairman and CEO of the company. Chan Shing, the ex-husband of ED Lau Ting was also allegedly involved. A slap on the wrists from the Stock Exchange doesn't go far enough - why haven't there been criminal charges?

