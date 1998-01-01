In this article
SEHK, 25-Apr-2024
13 bad loans to 9 borrowers led to impairment of HK$473m, and a HK$35m purported investment in a blockchain startup was also fully impaired after the owner disappeared. Some of that money found it way into the bank account of Sha Tao, the husband of Donna Chan Tan Na, ex-Chairman and CEO of the company. Chan Shing, the ex-husband of ED Lau Ting was also allegedly involved. A slap on the wrists from the Stock Exchange doesn't go far enough - why haven't there been criminal charges?
Organisations
- China Ecotourism Group Limited 中國生態旅遊集團有限公司
- Pan Asia Blockchain Holding Limited
- PAN ASIA BLOCKCHAIN LOTTERY LIMITED 泛亞區塊鏈彩票有限公司
People
- Chan, Arnold Ming Fai 陳明輝
- Chan, Donna Tan Na 陳丹娜
- Chan, Shing (1955) 陳城
- Cui, Shuming 崔書明
- Huang, Sheng Lan (1951) 黃勝藍
- Kang, Mei Dan 康美丹
- Lau, Ting 劉婷
- Li, Zi Kui 李子饋
- Sha, Tao (1979) 沙濤
- Wu, Jingwei (1971) 吳京偉
