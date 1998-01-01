In this article
MPF intermediary and 4 clients charged with conspiracy over early MPF withdrawal
ICAC, 30-Apr-2024
Of course, this wouldn't be a thing if the savings scheme was not compulsory. MPF is Mandatory Payment of Fees to asset managers and removes workers' free choice over what to do with a substantial portion of discretionary income after living costs, in return for a lump sump (after fees) at 65 when the freedom resumes and they can pay off their debts or gamble. If an employer is willing to spend HK$21k per month on an employee, then currently $2k of that goes into the MPF and $19k goes to the employee, on which they and often their family must survive.
Organisations
- FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited 富衛人壽保險(百慕達)有限公司
- Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority 強制性公積金計劃管理局
- SUN LIFE TRUSTEE COMPANY LIMITED 永明信託有限公司
People
- Ho, Yuen Man (1981) 何遠文
- Li, Chi Kwan 李芷君
- Mak, Kwok Pui 麥國沛
- Ngan, Hon Wai 顏漢偉
- Wong, Kam Fai (1979) 黃錦輝
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy