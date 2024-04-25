SFC freezes accounts at 2 brokers of ex-director of delisted company

It suspects a fraudulent scheme to misappropriate US$154m under the guise of securities and spot FX trading, between June 2020 and September 2021. The unnamed company is almost certainly Target Insurance (ex-6161) which imploded after depositing US$154m with Nerico Brothers Ltd. Ex-Chairman Mr Ng Yu was earlier alleged by the bust insurer to be the "central figure in the fraudulent scheme".

Restriction Notices

繁

SFC issues restriction notices to two brokers to freeze accounts of client involved in suspected corporate misconduct

Issue date: 2024-04-25 16:15:40

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has issued restriction notices to Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited (Futu) and Interactive Brokers Hong Kong Limited (Interactive), prohibiting them from dealing with or processing assets held in their client accounts which are owned by a former member of the board of directors of a corporation listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at the material time (Notes 1 to 3).

In this connection, the former member of the board of directors is suspected of committing misconduct and breaching his duty towards the corporation.

The SFC is not investigating Futu or Interactive, both of which have cooperated with the SFC’s investigation. The restriction notices do not affect them or their other clients.

The restriction notices prohibit the two brokers, without the SFC’s prior written consent, from disposing of, dealing with, or assisting, counselling or procuring another person to dispose of or deal with any assets in those accounts up to the amount stated in the notices. They are also required to notify the SFC if they receive any instructions regarding the prohibitions specified above.

The SFC considers that the issue of the restriction notices, which preserves the assets in those accounts, is necessary to ensure that there will be funds available to meet any potential order by the Court in legal proceedings that may be brought by the SFC, and is desirable in the interest of the investing public and in the public interest.

End

Notes:

The corporation is no longer listed in Hong Kong. The SFC issued the restriction notices pursuant to sections 204 and 205 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO). Futu and Interactive are corporations licensed under the SFO to carry on Types 1 to 5, 7 and 9 regulated activities and Types 1 to 3 regulated activities respectively.

News captured as of:2024-04-25 16:15:40

Source: SFC